Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sima Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sima Parikh, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Locations
Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 520, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-2498Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parikh was knowledgeable, thorough and kind to my family. Her experience, education and diligence gave us peace of mind that we were in the right place with the right Doctor. She cared about my son, our situation and our time. The staff was a complete delight and made my son feel comfortable and cared for.
About Dr. Sima Parikh, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1487898045
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
