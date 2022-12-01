Dr. Sima Mithani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mithani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sima Mithani, MD
Dr. Sima Mithani, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with North-Shore Long Island Jewish
Dr. Mithani works at
ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack433 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 883-1062
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
They were all very professional. Explained everything in detail and made me feel very comfortable. Answered all my questions and gave great advice.
- Allergy
- English
- 1285875724
- North-Shore Long Island Jewish
- Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp-UMDNJ
