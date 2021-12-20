Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sima Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sima Jain, MD is a Dermatologist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.
Clermont Office815 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (407) 299-7333Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Extremely thorough, explains every detail, very caring personalized visits. She has moved to her own office in Dr. Phillips (as long as you don't mind the drive) she is more than worth it. She has treated us with so much professional care, we make the drive from Clermont. She no longer works for Mid Florida Dermatology. The new office name is now ClearSkin Dermatology 7300 Sandlake Commons Blvd. Suite 300 Orlando
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1881883494
- Department Of Dermatology, University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center
- Department Of Internal Medicine, University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center
- University of Florida
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.