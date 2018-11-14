See All Pediatricians in Merced, CA
Overview

Dr. Sima Asadi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Merced, CA. They completed their residency with Vly Chldns Hosp

Dr. Asadi works at Champaign Dental Group in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    University Pediatric Center Medical Corporation
    1100 Olivewood Dr, Merced, CA 95348 (209) 383-3671

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Medical Center Merced
  Valley Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conditions or procedures treated:
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis

Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Dysentery
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Pediatric Diseases
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Premature Infant Care
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Viral Infection
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 14, 2018
    The only thing we regret about Dr. Asadi is that we can’t find nobody like her. She was always available , caring & good listener. when we lived at Merced. I highly recommend her. Very good doc
    — Nov 14, 2018
    About Dr. Sima Asadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1083623664
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vly Chldns Hosp
    Internship
    • U Calif San Francisco
