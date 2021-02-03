Dr. Silvio Travalia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Travalia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvio Travalia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Silvio Travalia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Padova and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Travalia works at
Locations
-
1
NCH Heart Institute399 Tamiami Trl N Ste 300, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 624-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Travalia?
A very hands-on, caring cardiologist. Dr Travalia has a easy and direct manner which assures good understanding between patient and doc.
About Dr. Silvio Travalia, MD
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1609937382
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Med Ctr
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Genesee Hosp
- Univ Padova
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Travalia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travalia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Travalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Travalia works at
Dr. Travalia has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Travalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Travalia speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Travalia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Travalia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Travalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Travalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.