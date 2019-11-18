Overview

Dr. Silvio Gurdian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Gurdian works at Eye Care Physicians & Surgeons in Salem, OR with other offices in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.