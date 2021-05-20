Overview

Dr. Silvio Garcia, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at HCA Florida JFK Radiation Oncology in Palm Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.