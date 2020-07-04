See All Family Doctors in Burbank, CA
Dr. Silvio Del Castillo, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Silvio Del Castillo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Sherman Oaks Hospital, Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Del Castillo works at Woman's Care at the Pavilion in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woman's Care at the Pavilion
    191 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 557-2671

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Children's Hospital Los Angeles
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Sherman Oaks Hospital
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 04, 2020
    My husband & I both go to Dr Del Castillo ,he is EXCELLENT. We have had several Drs in the Lakeside/Regal group but Dr Del Castillo for us is the best. He listens, takes great care of us & extremely kind. Thankful we found him & would highly recommend.
    Phyllis B Eumont — Jul 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Silvio Del Castillo, DO
    About Dr. Silvio Del Castillo, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255405825
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • San Joaquin General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silvio Del Castillo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Castillo works at Woman's Care at the Pavilion in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Del Castillo’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Castillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

