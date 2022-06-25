Dr. Gottesman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silvija Gottesman, MD
Overview
Dr. Silvija Gottesman, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 719-3376
Long Island Jewish Medical Center (GIM Clinic)27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-4400Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Northwell Health Pediatric Hematologyoncology & Stem Cell Transplant26901 76th Ave Ste 255, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-3460
3t Mri Associatespllc145 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (800) 553-6621
Experience & Treatment Frequency
She is one of the best doctors I've ever had. I trust her completely. I wish more doctors were like her. She cares and is very passionate
About Dr. Silvija Gottesman, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1215290564
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottesman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottesman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottesman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottesman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottesman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.