Dr. Silvia Rotemberg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Silvia Rotemberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Faculadade Medicina Abc, Sao Paulo, Brazil and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Rotemberg works at Pulmonary Physicians Of South Florida in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Physicians Of South Florida
    7000 Sw 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 401-2239

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
MonaLisa Touch Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
ThermiVa™ Non-Invasive Vaginal Rejuvenation Treatment Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 02, 2020
    I couldnt be happier with my decision! Both my doctor and staff have been super friendly and helpful. Everything has run smoothly between scheduling, to my procedure and my post op. I am extremely happy with my results!!! I was so nervous at first but I was made to feel at ease and my recovery has been great! I would definitely recommend Dr. Rotemberg and staff! Go with your instincts and an office you can trust.
    About Dr. Silvia Rotemberg, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1841208105
    Education & Certifications

    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
    • Faculadade Medicina Abc, Sao Paulo, Brazil
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silvia Rotemberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotemberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rotemberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rotemberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rotemberg works at Pulmonary Physicians Of South Florida in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rotemberg’s profile.

    Dr. Rotemberg has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotemberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotemberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotemberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotemberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotemberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

