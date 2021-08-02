See All Oncologists in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Silvia Romero, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Silvia Romero, MD

Oncology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Silvia Romero, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Romero works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cape Coral Cancer Center in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cape Coral
    1030 COMMERCE CREEK BLVD, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 997-3081
  2. 2
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cay West
    1708 Cape Coral Pkwy W Ste 10, Cape Coral, FL 33914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 541-4633
  3. 3
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers
    8931 Colonial Center Dr Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 938-0800
  4. 4
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Cancer Center
    8260 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 437-5755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colorectal Cancer
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Lung Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Romero?

    Aug 02, 2021
    I have been visiting Dr. Romero's office every six months for the last five years. This week was my last appointment. I have always met with Dr. Romero's LPN, Jenna. She was always delightful, thorough and always gave me an excellent exam. This week, I met Yanet, pronounced "Janet". She is in training and was also extremely delightful, thorough and gave me an excellent exam. Dr. Romero went over all my paperwork and told me that if I had any questions or concerns that I was to call her office for advice and/or an appointment. Once a patient, always a patient. As I went to the Check-out, Clarandy was the check-out person. What a delightful young man and his personality was so friendly and personable, I felt like he could have been my son. :) I strongly recommend Dr. Romero and the Florida Cancer Specialists on 8931 Colonial Center Drive Suite 300, in Ft. Myers. My cancer surgeon was Dr. Rie Aihara, located at Florida Cancer Specialists. Excellent and above all others! Lynn C.
    Lynn C. — Aug 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Silvia Romero, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Silvia Romero, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Romero to family and friends

    Dr. Romero's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Romero

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Silvia Romero, MD.

    About Dr. Silvia Romero, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154304699
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silvia Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romero has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Silvia Romero, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.