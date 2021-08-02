Overview

Dr. Silvia Romero, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Romero works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cape Coral Cancer Center in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.