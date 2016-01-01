See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Overview

Dr. Silvia Pereira-Smith, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Pereira-Smith works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical

Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Constipation
Dermatitis
Difficulty With Walking
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pollen Allergy
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sleep Apnea
Urinary Incontinence
    Insurance Accepted

    About Dr. Silvia Pereira-Smith, MD

    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    • English
    • Female
    • 1073875670
    Education & Certifications

    • Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

