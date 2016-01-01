Overview

Dr. Silvia Neme-Mercante, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Neme-Mercante works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Sleep Apnea and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.