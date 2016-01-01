Dr. Silvia Neme-Mercante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neme-Mercante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvia Neme-Mercante, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Silvia Neme-Mercante, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Neme-Mercante works at
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neme-Mercante?
About Dr. Silvia Neme-Mercante, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1336314855
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neme-Mercante has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neme-Mercante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neme-Mercante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neme-Mercante works at
Dr. Neme-Mercante has seen patients for Epilepsy, Sleep Apnea and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neme-Mercante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Neme-Mercante. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neme-Mercante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neme-Mercante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neme-Mercante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.