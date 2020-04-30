Overview

Dr. Silvia Medrano-Coleman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Costa Rica Med Schl, San Jose and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Jameson and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Medrano-Coleman works at Internal Medicine Associates Of Lawrence County in New Castle, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.