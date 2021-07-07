Overview

Dr. Silvia McKevitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. McKevitt works at Eye Plastics Northwest in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.