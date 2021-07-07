Dr. Silvia McKevitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKevitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvia McKevitt, MD
Dr. Silvia McKevitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Eye Plastics Northwest4300 Talbot Rd S Ste 311, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 728-8119
- Valley Medical Center
Dr. McKevitt is a true pro; excellent surgeon, great before and after care, leaves nothing to doubt. I truly enjoyed my experience and the change in my vision is nothing short of amazing. I would recommend her and her staff to anyone searching for this form of care.
About Dr. Silvia McKevitt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1588600159
- Dean McGee Eye Institute
- Christus St. Joseph Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rice U
- Ophthalmology
