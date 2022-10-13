Dr. Silvia Kurtovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurtovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvia Kurtovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Silvia Kurtovic, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
Christine Fisher MD2905 San Gabriel St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (737) 276-4136Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kurtovic is absolutely amazing! I am so happy with the outcome of my surgery. I highly recommend her! She is detailed orientated a true perfectionist!
About Dr. Silvia Kurtovic, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1013201722
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurtovic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurtovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurtovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurtovic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurtovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurtovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurtovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.