Dr. Silvia Fresco, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Silvia Fresco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Fresco works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Glen Ridge, NJ and Manahawkin, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Monmouth Surgical Specialists, NJ
    727 N Beers St, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 739-5925
    Mountainside
    123 Highland Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 429-7600
    Stafford Surgical Specialists
    1100 Route 72 W Ste 303, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 978-3202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gallstones
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 20, 2021
    She's wonderful! Very caring and explains everything!!!
    Ron Mazzola — Jul 20, 2021
    About Dr. Silvia Fresco, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497805832
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silvia Fresco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fresco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fresco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fresco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fresco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fresco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fresco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fresco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

