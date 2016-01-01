Dr. Silvia Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvia Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Silvia Fernandez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They graduated from Universidad de Monterrey and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Lucie Medical Center1800 SE Tiffany Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (561) 803-8219
-
2
Baptist Medical Center Beaches1350 13th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 627-2900
-
3
Columbia Hospital Radiology Department2201 45th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 842-6141
-
4
Nch North Naples Hospital11190 Health Park Blvd, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 624-1660
-
5
Baptist North Medical Campus11250 Baptist Health Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 202-6905
- 6 525 E 15th St Bldg A, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 522-4485
- 7 939 Jade Ct, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (561) 964-7511
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
About Dr. Silvia Fernandez, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1740447358
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Universidad de Monterrey
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.