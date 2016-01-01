Overview

Dr. Silvia Fernandez, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They graduated from Universidad de Monterrey and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at St Lucie Med Ctr Emrgncy Mdcn in Port Saint Lucie, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, Naples, FL, Jacksonville, FL, Panama City, FL and Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.