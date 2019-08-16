Dr. Silva-Duluc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silvia Silva-Duluc, MD
Overview
Dr. Silvia Silva-Duluc, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Locations
1
Silvia Silva-duluc MD PA9995 SW 72nd St Ste 208, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 412-6034
2
Morning Star Cmhc7811 Coral Way Ste 106, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 412-0138Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Elite Adult Day Care Center2050 W 56th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 557-1555
4
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 412-6034Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor.
About Dr. Silvia Silva-Duluc, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1548291834
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
