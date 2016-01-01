Overview

Dr. Silvia Delgado, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from HIGHER MEDICAL INSTITUTE-PLEVEN / MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Delgado works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.