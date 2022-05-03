Dr. Silvia Castillo-Sy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo-Sy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvia Castillo-Sy, MD
Dr. Silvia Castillo-Sy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission, TX.
Dr. Castillo-Sy works at
Silvia Castillo-Sy, MD910 S Bryan Rd Ste 209, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 396-8852
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Diagnosed rectal cancer and referred us to Dr Pena who did robotic surgery. Very professional and very competent we highly recommend her.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1245284801
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Castillo-Sy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo-Sy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo-Sy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo-Sy works at
Dr. Castillo-Sy has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo-Sy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo-Sy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo-Sy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo-Sy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo-Sy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.