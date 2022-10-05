Overview

Dr. Silvia Baxter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Baxter works at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Cerebral Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.