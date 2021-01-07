Overview

Dr. Silvia Abreu Read, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Abreu Read works at BLUESTONE PHYSICIAN SERVICES FLORIDA TAM in Tampa, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.