Dr. Silvester Lango, MD
Dr. Silvester Lango, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EDVARDA KARDELJA UNIVERSITY OF LJUBLJANI / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Silvester Lango MD435 E 57th St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 688-7222
Awesome .. great Dr ! Very thoughtful listens to you very carefully..
About Dr. Silvester Lango, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1285761486
- EDVARDA KARDELJA UNIVERSITY OF LJUBLJANI / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lango has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lango accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lango has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lango. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lango.
