Dr. Silvana Obici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvana Obici, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Silvana Obici, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Naples and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Obici works at
Locations
-
1
Stony Brook Internal Medicine4 Technology Dr Ste 140, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-0580
-
2
Stonybrook Dialysis Clinic26 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-0580
-
3
UC Health Physicians MAB (Clifton)222 Piedmont Ave Ste 6000, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Obici?
She was friendly and took her time during the visit. She exhibit ed concern for the patients, and awesome bed side manners. This was my initial visit and so far I am happy.
About Dr. Silvana Obici, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1487730438
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- U Naples
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obici has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obici accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obici works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Obici. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obici.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.