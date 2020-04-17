See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Loma Linda, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Silvana Giannelli, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Silvana Giannelli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ADVENTIST UNIVERSITY OF THE ANTILLES and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Giannelli works at Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Geriatrics Medicine in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Geriatrics Medicine
    11370 Anderson St Ste 3400, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 17, 2020
    My wife saw her for the first time a month ago and the doctor was very friendly, communicated the depth of her diabetes and changed her treatment regimen which has been very successful. Dr.G is awesome in our opinion.
    Brad — Apr 17, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Silvana Giannelli, MD
    About Dr. Silvana Giannelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821295247
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ADVENTIST UNIVERSITY OF THE ANTILLES
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silvana Giannelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giannelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giannelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giannelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giannelli works at Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Geriatrics Medicine in Loma Linda, CA. View the full address on Dr. Giannelli’s profile.

    Dr. Giannelli has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giannelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Giannelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giannelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giannelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giannelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

