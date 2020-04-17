Overview

Dr. Silvana Giannelli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ADVENTIST UNIVERSITY OF THE ANTILLES and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Giannelli works at Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Geriatrics Medicine in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.