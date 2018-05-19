Dr. Silvana Bucur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvana Bucur, MD
Overview
Dr. Silvana Bucur, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Locations
St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute520 S Eagle Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-5651Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center
- St. Luke's McCall Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bucur?
I could not be more impressed with her knowledge and ability to communicate honestly! Her assistant is very accomplished as well. In difficult times it is important to deal with people that you respect and has excellent communication skills. Thanks to Dr. Tony Jordan who recommended her to me. Regardless of the outcome, she is a pleasure to work with. Thanks again, Doug Shanholtz
About Dr. Silvana Bucur, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1326140039
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bucur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bucur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bucur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bucur has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bucur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bucur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bucur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.