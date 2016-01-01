See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Hartford, CT
Dr. Silke Bernert, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Silke Bernert, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Bernert works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 609, Hartford, CT 06106 (860) 972-5107

  Hartford Hospital

Gait Abnormality
Chronic Neck Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    English
    1215195912
    Hartford Hospital
    Hartford Hospital
    Pennsylvania State University School Of Medicine
