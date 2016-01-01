Overview

Dr. Silke Bernert, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Bernert works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.