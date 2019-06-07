Overview

Dr. Silas Nwaishienyi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, College Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Nwaishienyi works at Pancare Medical PC in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Richmond Hill, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.