Dr. Sikander Kajani, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sikander Kajani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Kajani works at Prime Care Associates Inc A Medical Corporation in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prime Care Associates Inc A Medical Corporation
    18350 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dizziness
Vertigo
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Dizziness
Vertigo
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 06, 2022
    Very caring, knowledgeable doctor and terrific staff. Each visit is a pleasant experience!
    Nick R Nicholson — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Sikander Kajani, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1851380992
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Multi Campus Geriatrics Program
    Residency
    • Vet Affairs Med Center W La
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
