Overview

Dr. Sikander Ailawadhi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Ailawadhi works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

