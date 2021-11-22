Overview

Dr. Sijo Parekattil, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Parekattil works at Avant Concierge Urology in Winter Garden, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.