Dr. Sijo Parekattil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sijo Parekattil, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Locations
Avant Concierge Urology15548 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 547-1654Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
The PUR Clinic, South Lake Hospital1900 Don Wickham Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 536-8761
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.P is the most kind, responsible Urologist you will find out there. I have referred a lot of my friends to him. I am very pleased with the outcome.
About Dr. Sijo Parekattil, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1417908013
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parekattil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parekattil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parekattil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Parekattil has seen patients for Varicocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parekattil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
164 patients have reviewed Dr. Parekattil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parekattil.
