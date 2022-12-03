Overview

Dr. Sihong Huang, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Reed City, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Congenital Heart Center CVTS) - Reed City in Reed City, MI with other offices in Saint Joseph, MI, Traverse City, MI, Grand Rapids, MI and Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect and Tetralogy of Fallot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.