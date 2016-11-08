Dr. Siham Accacha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Accacha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siham Accacha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Siham Accacha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Winthrop - University Hospital
Dr. Accacha works at
Locations
NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola101 Mineola Blvd Fl 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Accacha?
Dr. Accacha is an extremely well educated Dr. She is a professional in her field and is highly knowledgeable in Endocrinology. She is a fast and efficient Dr. She may come off as a little cold at times and you may get the feeling that she a rushing you a bit, but she will always answer your questions and really is a kind and caring Dr. She is very understanding and just a fantastic Dr. If you are Diabetic this Dr is a godsend.
About Dr. Siham Accacha, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1457371379
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- St Vincents Hospital Medical Center
- Bov Ali High School (Bachelor Degree)
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Accacha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Accacha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Accacha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Accacha works at
Dr. Accacha speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Accacha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Accacha.
