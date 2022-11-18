Dr. Sigi Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sigi Joseph, MD
Overview
Dr. Sigi Joseph, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St John's Medical College and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
United Surgical Associates of KC1741 NE Douglas St Ste 200, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 378-5165Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
United Surgical Associates of KC2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 120, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 944-1619Monday1:30pm - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
United Surgical Associates of Kansas City19101 E Valley View Pkwy Ste B, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 378-5167Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Joseph is a skilled surgeon, kind person and offers great follow-up care. His nurse is so kind and helpful too.
About Dr. Sigi Joseph, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Malayalam
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- St John's Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joseph speaks Hindi and Malayalam.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.