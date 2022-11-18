Overview

Dr. Sigi Joseph, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St John's Medical College and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Joseph works at United Surgical Associates of KC in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.