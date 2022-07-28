See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Sigfredo Aldarondo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sigfredo Aldarondo, MD

Pulmonology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sigfredo Aldarondo, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Aldarondo works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Care of Central Florida
    1110 N Kentucky Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 539-2766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Aldarondo?

    Jul 28, 2022
    I have been under the care (for COPD) of Dr. Aldarondo for more than 8 years and have always found him to be caring, a very good listener, willing to try different approaches, good with follow up and overall a valuable resource in my medical arsenal.
    James K. Bunsa — Jul 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sigfredo Aldarondo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sigfredo Aldarondo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aldarondo to family and friends

    Dr. Aldarondo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Aldarondo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sigfredo Aldarondo, MD.

    About Dr. Sigfredo Aldarondo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346247467
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooke Army Med Ctr, Pulmonary Diseases Vet Affairs Med Ctr, Internal Medicine Vet Affairs Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sigfredo Aldarondo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldarondo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aldarondo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aldarondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aldarondo works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Aldarondo’s profile.

    Dr. Aldarondo has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aldarondo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldarondo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldarondo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldarondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldarondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sigfredo Aldarondo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.