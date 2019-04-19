Overview

Dr. Sienna Titen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Titen works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

