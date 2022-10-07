Overview

Dr. Sidra Azim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Southington, CT. They graduated from Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Azim works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.