Dr. Sidra Azim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sidra Azim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Southington, CT. They graduated from Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group462 Queen St Ste 301, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 621-6704
Hartford - Retreat100 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 547-1278
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Azim is great; she takes time to share information and listens. Under her care I am beating diabetes one point at a time. Finding the right diet and medication had proven difficult in the past; since I've been seeing Dr. Azim, thing seem easier.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1043598378
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Aga Khan University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Azim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azim works at
Dr. Azim has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Azim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.