Dr. Sidney Williams Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sidney Williams Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stillwater, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City and Stillwater Medical Center.

Dr. Williams Jr works at Williams Clinic of Stillwater Inc. in Stillwater, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Williams Clinic of Stillwater Inc.
    801 S Washington St, Stillwater, OK 74074 (405) 377-1122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Alliancehealth Ponca City
  Stillwater Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Gout
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Muscle Weakness
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 04, 2020
    Dr Williams has been treating my cronic back & neck pain and neuropathy for the last 2 years. He is helpful and listens when I have new or worsening of symptoms. He cares about helping me manage my chronic pain and neuropathy. He stays on top of my prescriptions and lab work. Thank you for caring about chronic pain patients, especially when many physicians have given up due to all of the government regulations.
    CindyM — Jan 04, 2020
    About Dr. Sidney Williams Jr, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Williams Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams Jr works at Williams Clinic of Stillwater Inc. in Stillwater, OK. View the full address on Dr. Williams Jr's profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

