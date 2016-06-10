Dr. Sidney Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Weiss, MD
Dr. Sidney Weiss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Weiss works at
Saddleback Eye Medical Associates26691 Plaza Ste 250, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-0225
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Dr Weiss tool exceptional care of me when I was 12 yo and had a major eye trauma. I would trust this dr with with any of my loved ones. His frankness paired with his knowledge made a terrible situation bearable. Sometime being told the truth about the possible outcome of an injury is not what you want but to be able to deal with it better it's what you need and that's what Dr Weiss did for me, Thanks Doc!!! 20/20 after major eye damage, praise God
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
