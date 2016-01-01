Dr. Stoll has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidney Stoll, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sidney Stoll, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Stoll works at
Locations
1
Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Cancer Center18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 700-2336
2
Glendale Adventist Medical Center - Physicians Terrace1505 Wilson Ter Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-0105
3
Good Samaritan Medical Office1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-1214
4
Abraham Ishaaya M.d. A Professional Corp.5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 105, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 489-6010
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sidney Stoll, DO
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoll has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.