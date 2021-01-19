Overview

Dr. Sidney Steinberger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Steinberger works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Ent in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.