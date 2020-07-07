Dr. Sidney Starkman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Starkman, MD
Overview
Dr. Sidney Starkman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Cincinnati
Dr. Starkman works at
Locations
-
1
Starkman Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery8560 E Shea Blvd Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 590-2697
-
2
Three Rivers Natural Medicine209 E Swallow Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 223-7425Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Starkman?
Dr Starkman is a talented plastic surgeon and I would highly recommend him. His bedside manner is professional, warm and calming. After much personal research I was confident that Dr Starkman is using the most up to date techniques, equipment and products to give his patients the best possible results. I was impressed with his detailed consultation and felt like he gave great guidance. I was very happy with my results and will definitely seek his services in the future.
About Dr. Sidney Starkman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1881038966
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- SUNY-Buffalo
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starkman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starkman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starkman works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Starkman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starkman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.