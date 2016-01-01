See All Dermatologists in Savannah, GA
Dermatology
3 (17)
Dr. Sidney Smith, MD is a dermatologist in Savannah, GA. He currently practices at Georgia Skin & Cancer Clinic and is affiliated with Candler Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Smith is board certified in Dermatology.

    Georgia Skin & Cancer Clinic
    900 Mohawk St Ste E, Savannah, GA 31419
    Georgia Skin & Cancer Clinic
    3215 Shrine Rd Ste 2, Brunswick, GA 31520
    New Beginnings Health Services
    176 Dermis Ave, Hardeeville, SC 29927

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Rash
Ringworm
Birthmark
Excision of Skin Lesion
Hives
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Erysipelas
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Scabies
Shingles
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
  Aetna
  Ambetter
  Anthem
  Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
  CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Cigna
  First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  Humana
  MultiPlan

  Dermatology
  English
  Male
  1104817410
  Ohio State University
  Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
  Candler Hospital
  East Georgia Regional Medical Center
  Memorial Health University Medical Center
  St. Joseph's Hospital

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Smith has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.