Overview

Dr. Sidney Semrad, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Semrad works at Sierra Vista Medical Group, Obstetrics and Gynecology in Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.