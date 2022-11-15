Overview

Dr. Sidney Schechet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Schechet works at Elman Retina Group in Rosedale, MD with other offices in Pikesville, MD and Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.