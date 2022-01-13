Dr. Sidney Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Rubenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Sidney Rubenstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Rubenstein3 Woodland Rd Ste 314, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 665-9385
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I I’ve seen Sidney Rubenstein for about 15 years. Every time I get in there to visit with him and go for my visit he is quite pleasant to work with and very thorough with his service.
About Dr. Sidney Rubenstein, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1518975283
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Univeristy
Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubenstein has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubenstein speaks Armenian, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
