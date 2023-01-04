Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Rabinowitz works at
Locations
Pulmonary Medicine Associates P.A.1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 203, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 251-7700
Sidney Rabinowitz M.d. P.A.305 N State Rt 17 Ste 3-100A, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MagnaCare
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabinowitz?
I went to the valley hospital emergency room: he was on duty. Previous to that it was stitched up by Yale new haven hospital (about 40 stitches). Dr Rabinowitz cut the whole thing out. He was just very amenable to everything. Wonderful personality, wonderful bedside manner. It has been healing evert since thanks to him and the help of the wound center at valley.
About Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1043272081
Education & Certifications
- Calif Pacific MC
- SUNY Health Science Center
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- New York University School of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabinowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabinowitz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabinowitz works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabinowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabinowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabinowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.