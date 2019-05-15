Overview

Dr. Sidney Newman, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Newman works at Coastal Dermatology and Plastic Surgery in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shaving of Skin Lesion, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.