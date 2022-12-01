See All Psychiatrists in Hickory, NC
Dr. Sidney Myles, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sidney Myles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Myles works at Internal Medicine/Psy Services in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine & Psychiatric Services of the Piedmont
    929 15th St NE Ste 100, Hickory, NC 28601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 325-0555
  2. 2
    Catawba Valley Medical Center
    810 Fairgrove Church Rd, Hickory, NC 28602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 326-3700
  3. 3
    Catawba Valley Psychiatric Svc
    1120 Fairgrove Church Rd Ste 12, Hickory, NC 28602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 326-2828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catawba Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Myles is the most compassionate doctor I have ever had. He listens and has helped my quality of life so much since I have been seeing him. I have been seeing him for at least 10 years or longer and he has always done a prompt job to listen to my concerns. He should be given an award for his work. I have a severe mental illness but because of him, I work a steady job, from home, for a promantant financial services company. I could not ask for anything else. He is a doctor, a therapist, and a friend. I love the man and can't thank God enough for putting him in my life. God bless you, Sir.
    Brent Johnson — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sidney Myles, MD
    About Dr. Sidney Myles, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447215900
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sidney Myles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Myles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Myles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Myles works at Internal Medicine/Psy Services in Hickory, NC. View the full address on Dr. Myles’s profile.

    Dr. Myles has seen patients for Anxiety, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Myles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

